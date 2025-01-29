ABOUT THIS LIFE

the same week we hit peak AI hype around the Chinese DeepSeek aberration. What they refer to as artificial intelligence is a conjuring trick, a con designed to fool us into questioning the nature of consciousness. We should be very concerned about the 'artificiaising' of intelligence. The game here is not human like machines, of course that is impossible, but machine like humans. An attempt to digitise analogue minds. This should be resisted at all costs. Your conscious mind is a unique bridge to a world of wonder, awe and mystery, it is infinity. Never let them confine us to the finite.

by Mike Driver

Stop for a moment, listen, can you hear it? Like a strain of music in the distance, lost, then heard again. Spring is coming. Hope gathers itself in the soil, the songs of the forest are changing, optimism lights the air. Spring is nature’s trampoline propelling colours like prayers on butterfly wings. The returning Sun hovers over the horizon, its first warm glance stirs the animals, the rivers become light, flowing away from the past. The morning mist harbours happier spirits, the short cold days make the turn for home and the space harrowed within us starts to fill with thoughts of summer. Every year we are handed the keys to a room hiding a lost love, open the door, start again. And there is nothing this wayward technology, this vaudevillian pretence, this false life, can do to stop it.



My original plan was to write a very different piece. I’ve typed The Social and Economic Collapse of the United Kingdom at the top of the page half a dozen times. Then I stare at the cursor blinking in the white page. That page could contain an analysis of the debt the pointless lockdown bequeathed to us. A dissection of the traitorous political class serving not us but their own dark master lurking in the shadows somewhere. It could contain the betrayal of the people, our children. Therein I would have dragged their propaganda into the light. Skewering it with my trusty wit. In conclusion I would surely have forecast a dark end, economically and socially. And yet the cursor blinks, the Sun also rises as the old man said. The blank page waits for us to write our own destiny. We are much more than this. They can’t hold us back. This life is still beautiful and it’s just a few small steps away. All we need to do is change the way we attend to the world.

Three years ago we bought 40 acres on the top of a mountain somewhere in the Balkans. The cursor blinks, it’s early evening here, the prince of the mountain sweeps from his treetop throne. At this moment the sky seems to hold the whole purpose and process of life. A perfect silence ensues, then, gliding from the opposite direction his mate appears. Joined in fearless harmony the two Eagles dance across the fading sunlight. Nothing else moves, time has stopped for the rest of us, an invisible line joins the Eagles, the orchards and the vines we planted. I have to remind myself to breathe. The forest holds the farm we built on all sides. It allows our vanity, our indulgence with quiet forbearance. The trees have loaned us the land, sooner or later they will foreclose and this place, like all of us, will return to the wild. Before then we will try to build a farm in one of the last free places on earth.



It would an exaggeration to say there was any plan or philosophy in the beginning. More a disaffection, a vague feeling we had that something has gone very, very wrong. A hollowness that echoes in the canyons of modernity, our lives colonised by technology. A sense that the implications of fusing human beings with this technology hasn’t been thought through. What are the consequences of handing our lives over to machines?

Technology fosters forgetfulness, people have no idea how to grow things, how food reaches the supermarket, where energy comes from, it’s all forgotten knowledge. The quest for convenience has given us a licence to forget.

Later it became apparent to me that what we are doing is a form of memory. That just maybe our land is starting to remember. The recovery of the soil freed from industrial fertilisers is a form of natural memory. The soil remembers how to grow food without interference. Seeds remember how to grow without pesticides. Humans remember the old ways pre the erasing effects of the Industrial Revolution. Can we remember how to thrive without constant interruption?

I can’t help but think these memories are not wanted by our technology-obsessed overlords. The wiping of memory seems to be a priority. The blank slate a programmable screen.

What guides us here emerged from our interactions, with the land, our neighbours and the forest, ideas shuffling into the light like forgotten memories.

There’s revolution in this. Small like the ember of a fire. A dead fire won’t ignite. But this ember who knows where it will take us. At the base of the mountain the bringer of technological fire – Prometheus – abounds, but up here we have escaped the chains of technology. The WIFI signal drops out most of the day. Down there in the modern world we have forgotten how knowledge and understanding are reached. All thoughts are presented to you daily on your devices, hermetically-sealed packets of decontextualised instructions. No need to delve into understanding. No need to seek wisdom. They provide the contents of your mind wholesale. Here it’s more about what we don’t know, a constant game with the wild. Trial and error. Joy and humility. This great unknowing.

We’re not supposed to acquire the world all at once, as Denise Levertov says in her beautiful poem Contraband:

The tree of knowledge was the tree of reason.

That’s why the taste of it

drove us from Eden. That fruit

was meant to be dried and milled to a fine powder

for use a pinch at a time, a condiment.

Denise anticipated our technological hellscape with eerie precision before the internet was a gleam in DARPA’s eye. The internet is of course the tree of knowledge, the smart phone is (unironically?) the apple and Artificial Intelligence the snake. At this dosage the effects are fatal. The soul withdraws to hide and something else grows in its place. A single eye that never blinks. All-knowing but blind, reflecting itself iris to iris.

Up here on the mountain we cannot afford to be severed from our human instincts. The first and best decision we made here was to listen to our guiding light. A man whose knowledge has grown out of the land. To call him the local farmer would be a disservice as he does so much more. But farm here he does. The immensity of his knowledge and capabilities humbles us every day. Let me be very clear. We urbanites in the west know less than nothing. We are not even aware of what we don’t know. All the connectivity in the world won’t grow shit on this mountain. It’s a different type of knowledge we seek, a knowledge born of time and experience, a reverberative understanding that comes from a lifetime of conversations with the earth, the weather, the trees, plants and animals. An adaptive and intuitive knowledge passed down through generations, words worn at the edges travelling the long way.

Our predecessors on this land ignored the advice of our man. They thought the land was made of money, that raspberries could be farmed in every field. But the soil in the mid field was tired, it couldn’t support the raspberry bushes and slowly their spreadsheet-driven plans unravelled in the face of implacable nature.

In November 2023 we planted 1400 fruit trees and two vineyards focusing on old, regional varieties. We added a complex watering system in the following year.

Besides orchards and vineyards, we gave special attention to microbiological soil improvement as well as a unique experimental no dig garden project.

As a part of our research work, we have amassed a large reference library which is now an additional source of analogue knowledge.

We fail frequently. But our failures are relatively small, and they always preserve the land for our next project. Regenerative agriculture is the opposite of industrial farming. What we grow here tastes of life. It is completely different.



In the last three years I have regained my sense of wonder. Thoreau famously said, ‘in wildness is the preservation of the world’, I believe in wonder lies the hope of humanity. The connected life destroys your sense of wonder and in that sense, it destroys the hope that lies in every human heart. There is a different way to attend to the world. Dostoyevsky put it slightly differently when he said, ‘beauty will save the world’. We have to open our eyes and our hearts to it. We have to build our lives to reflect the patterns that exist in nature and not those configured by machines. The order we seek is reflected in creation. It is not machine-like. Meaning, as I have said before, precedes reason. Life unfolds not via staccato inputs from disembodied pieces of matter but out of a living unpredictable whole. An ant contains more wonder than all our technology.

The mere fact that we are here is astonishing. Wait till everyone rediscovers what nature provides for us. Wait till everyone rediscovers art, music, poetry, literature, friendship and love. Wait till everyone discovers this heaven. The quantified world doesn’t stand a chance.



(I must take a moment to express my deep gratitude to my partners in this great dance. You know who you are. Thank you for sharing this life with me).