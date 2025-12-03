December
December flickers to life,
first light strays over the horizon
and returns gently to earth.
As we crest the rise above the valley
we hear dragons below,
Luca alert as only dogs can be.
Not dragons Luca, balloons
I explain as they raise their heads
from the harder winter ground.
One by one the willow gondola
lift into the crystal blue sky.
The only sound an ancient rasp
from the burners. The earth
slowly rotates beneath us,
another year slips away.
We turn for home,
and I can’t wait to tell you
how beautiful the day is.
Nice!
PS: shouldn't "gondola" be "gondolas"?