December December flickers to life, first light strays over the horizon and returns gently to earth. As we crest the rise above the valley we hear dragons below, Luca alert as only dogs can be. Not dragons Luca, balloons I explain as they raise their heads from the harder winter ground. One by one the willow gondola lift into the crystal blue sky. The only sound an ancient rasp from the burners. The earth slowly rotates beneath us, another year slips away. We turn for home, and I can’t wait to tell you how beautiful the day is.