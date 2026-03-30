This article was my contribution to the excellent Nevermore Media series on nihilism. As a couple of people pointed out it’s also a meditation on love. If you look closely at the photo you can see Mrs D walking down the steps we built through our forest. Just out of sight is a bench suspended over a spot where two brooks meet like gossips. There’s a special light, bird chatter and an irresistible pull into the mystery of creation. No one returns unchanged. As the man said ‘You must change your life’.

Meaning Precedes Reason

A short enquiry into the nature of the universe

I would like to take a step back in our debate with the nihilists to consider what kind of universe we live in; deterministic or probabilistic?

Iain McGilchrist:

‘Randomness is something purpose can work with. It introduces variation into a system the very stuff which purpose requires in order to act…..

Producing chance outcomes is a necessary part of the freedom in Nature’s purposiveness…’

I’ll not dwell too long in the scientific domain, but it is illuminating to realise that we can hoist the determinists by their own mathematical petard. Many events in quantum mechanics are intrinsically unpredictable even with perfect knowledge. Stuart Kauffman describes radical uncertainty: even with perfect knowledge of the present, the future remains inherently open. In his study of complex adaptive systems Kauffman describes the concept of emergence whereby outcomes cannot be inferred from prior states. Kauffman says, ‘the universe especially life contains genuine surprises.’ And that this is a ‘fundamental unpredictability’.

So, what is really going on here? To me uncertainty provides the raw material for purpose. Meaning is out there waiting to be discovered. It is woven into to structure of the universe where we find ourselves ‘in life as in a strange garment/ surprised at the earth’ (WS Merwin). We don’t reason meaning into being, we discover it, most likely via the mystery of consciousness.

I wrote recently that “The contention that the universe lacks purpose is consuming far more energy than the inverse ever did”. If you have any doubt about this, consider the harnessing of the world’s power generation to the nihilists most nihilist project to date. What they market as Artificial Intelligence, but I prefer to think of as the ‘artificialising’ of intelligence. Nothing new can come from the recompilation of what we already know. This is reason before meaning and it is the most dangerous trap for humanity. Indeed ‘AI’ is the nihilists last stand, the last vanity of soulless men who can’t get their models, their predictions, their prophecies to work in this wonderfully unpredictable world. It seems to me that the aim of the modernity project is the removal of serendipity, of chance and of creativity. The fundamental building blocks of freedom. These lunatics believe they can close the system. Fortunately for the rest of us: nihilists plan and God laughs. We know a random future is waiting around the corner with a baseball bat. I just wish she’d hurry up and beat some sense into our determinist foes before the unexpected consequences of attempting to replace God overwhelm us.

In his (anti-nihilist) poem The Way it Is William Stafford writes “there’s a thread you follow that goes among things/ that change but it doesn’t change” I think he means love. The ultimate purpose. The distillation of meaning. In his poem Ask Me he reiterates:

I will listen to what you say.

You and I can turn and look

at the silent river and wait. We know

the current is there, hidden; and there

are comings and goings from miles away

that hold the stillness exactly before us.

What the river says, that is what I say.

Stafford is saying meaning emerges indirectly, through paying the right kind of attention to what is unseen. It is all of humanity’s experience that meaning is something we encounter not something we deduce. Take a moment to consider your own life, where you find your meaning? Mary Oliver writes “you only have to let the soft animal of your body love what it loves”. Not much room for Anthropic there. When Rainer Maria Rilke’s implores us: ‘you must change your life’ he calls for transformation not stasis. He calls us to the poetic life, one where the next word seems to present itself almost independently of prior thought. We know the general direction, but we have no idea where the poem or life will end. Seamus Heaney said of his poem Postscript that it “wrote itself”. In a helpful effort to prove my argument he didn’t see these final two lines coming. “As big soft buffetings come at the car sideways / And catch the heart off guard and blow it open.”

Rilke and Heaney believe that profound encounters with beauty or nature are what leads us to change. Heaney describes the mechanism of change as when your heart is exposed to something unexpectedly marvellous. Rilke asks us to follow it.

Nihilism is the end game of modernity. Reason before meaning destroys objective values and reduces truth to preference. Men become women on whim. Men attempt to replace God in a demonic fervour that seeks to subjugate their fellow human beings in a digital prison of ever-increasing complexity. Davila said, ‘modern man believes he can replace god with humanity”. And “when man ceases to believe in god, he does not believe in nothing - he believes in anything” which explains much of the madness of the woke nihilist mind. Fortunately, he also rebuked Nietzsche thus “The death of god is an interesting opinion but one that does not affect god”.

Nihilist pimp Yuval Harari tells us AI is going to take over everything even language, that we are to become ‘watchers’. What Harari doesn’t realise is he’s leading us to Easter Saturday.

To paraphrase my friend David Sarac, Easter Saturday is the infinite silence from which everything is born.

The ultimate repudiation of nihilism.