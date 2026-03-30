Until everything is continuous

Until everything is continuous

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Mark Hirst's avatar
Mark Hirst
Mar 30

Very nicely expressed, I’m with you 100%.

It took me a little time to catch up with you on the AI front, but I can see it now.

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