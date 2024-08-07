Dark Shadows

Memories not yet made hide everywhere:

The barren grief of the last vet visit in

the unsteady steps of our puppies first days.

Here’s our daughter’s bedroom permanently tidy,

boxes of games worn at the corners.

The ghost of a picture on her wall just a shadow of devotion.

Faded chalk marks on the pavement disguised

in games we played as children. Lessons we learnt then

we remember now, too late, rueful.

We try to pass on our learning such as it is:

first love, it’s dark shadow, the solace of books, redemption in poetry.

We listen to music, still playing but further away, fainter, less distinct.

At night we hear voices that whisper

where is the life you intended, wake up, listen, stop dreaming.

In the mirror our eyes carry the future like an empty bag,

our tears a wave that never breaks.

While next room waits for laughter, pain

and the sound of all the words we’ll ever speak.