Dark Shadows
Memories not yet made hide everywhere:
The barren grief of the last vet visit in
the unsteady steps of our puppies first days.
Here’s our daughter’s bedroom permanently tidy,
boxes of games worn at the corners.
The ghost of a picture on her wall just a shadow of devotion.
Faded chalk marks on the pavement disguised
in games we played as children. Lessons we learnt then
we remember now, too late, rueful.
We try to pass on our learning such as it is:
first love, it’s dark shadow, the solace of books, redemption in poetry.
We listen to music, still playing but further away, fainter, less distinct.
At night we hear voices that whisper
where is the life you intended, wake up, listen, stop dreaming.
In the mirror our eyes carry the future like an empty bag,
our tears a wave that never breaks.
While next room waits for laughter, pain
and the sound of all the words we’ll ever speak.
Nice! How very deliciously shadowy ... so many lines to savour.
Funny that ... my impression of The Carousel when I first read it (then re-read it) was that it was a poem disguised as an article.
And here we are ... no disguise.
Beautiful. Melancholic yet still there is hope, as I would expect from you Mike