My Appointment with Destiny The Future, big cigar feet up on the desk: “Driver I’ve been expecting you” “Better than the alternative” I tried to throw the line away but he’s all business. “Sit down and listen, Time is short, he is, tempramentally, a short bastard” “Abrupt” I tried to slip one past him, but he always sees you coming. “Yesterday loves your shit” “Says it all” I reply, he’s nonplussed. “Destiny’s been up in my face, she says you’re trying to avoid her, you start skipping appointments with Destiny and the whole thing gets fucked up” He drew a circle with his cigar which seemed, as far as I could tell, to encapsulate the whole thing that I was in the process of fucking up. “The whole shitshow folds like a cheap suit”. The Future likes to swear and splice similes. “Next thing you know I’m gonna have God down here, you wanna explain why you’re fucking up Gods plan”? Trust me you don’t try and reconcile God’s plan with free will when your faced with The Future. I wasn’t aware I was avoiding Destiny. I had a look behind me just to check. “Well she’s not likely to be there is she” “Look just do what needs to be done, we all have to act, The Past won’t wait”.