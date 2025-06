Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Last Evening My life is a beach with people leaving It’s 7:30 the end of a summer day Chairs flat packed, parasols closed, children gathered. Bipedal pack animals amble by, laden with inflatables. The car park’s emptying as I pull in. I walk against the flow of humanity to stand, feet in sand, where I can see the evidence of a civilisation past. A few stragglers fold up their lives until there’s just me, the endless waves, and the sun watching.