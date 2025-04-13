Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Reunion The balance of your life one day light of me I imagine the tilt will feel like winter when you scrape ice from your car then setting out small passenger in tow before that I will keep my finger on the scale until I can’t hold no more and move on weightless like love or the smell of a summer morning Where you find yourself holding the order like sunlight on your face Rolling with our wave before you ebb and set out like sound on an empty shore to reunite I know not where