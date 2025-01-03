Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

The 2nd of January A revelation this morning Ice formed into wondrous patterns on the cars we passed Like an angel had wondered the streets last night Maybe not an exalted Seraphim But an entry level good doer Swept amongst us Inscribing swirling X-rays of ice leaves across the bonnets and roofs Images of his own wings on the boots of Ford’s and Nissans Maybe it wasn’t a conscious decoration Perhaps this is the wake of good Isn’t that something To walk in the slipstream of a trainee angel Headed to perform a minor miracle somewhere Incidental beauty seems so hopeful don’t you think Imagine if this can happen by accident What our planet will be like when they really mean it