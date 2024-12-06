Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Light and Dark I think of the light setting out from very far away The distance travelled through cold space Free of all thought Then alighting here at this moment I think of the night unfolding all around us I watch the warmth of your breath cooling in the air Appearing and disappearing Then merging into the atmosphere Slowly I stop thinking altogether The stars become more resolute I hear my heart beat then I hear yours Everything becomes darkness or light If we keep going now Life’s great adventure will leave us Like letting go a heavy robe And we will rise up and on into the glittered sky