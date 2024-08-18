Slow days

It will be summer again,

slow days.

If you gave me one wish

I would slow one down,

not forever,

just for eternity.

On the morning of eternity

I’ll walk the coastal path

with our dog.

As the sun dances off diamond crests,

colour emerging from every thing.

When he sees a gull

he’ll lope across the rocks.

Surer footed than I will ever be.

What should I make of it

that my faith fails where his runs deep?

I may think,

or other such contemplations.

As the sun brims us both with life

we’ll return home.

I’ll make you tea while you sleep,

your dreams returning to earth.

I’ll pour everything into that tea.

Later you’ll ask where the morning goes.

Don’t worry today is eternal I might say.

It doesn’t feel any other way

Yet afternoon arrives with an easy stroke,

the water forms all around you

like memory,

the sun reads my book,

like memory.

I’ll hope: hold still hold still

hold this time,

this time for all time.

There’s a place right on the med,

we’ll eat what they catch

with an Albariño clear and blessed.

The walk back a dance to cicadas.

As the door opens

I’ll wonder momentarily

have I asked you before?

For this wish?

For this time?

You’ll take my hand,

still warm.

And we’ll let go of the days