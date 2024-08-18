Slow days
It will be summer again,
slow days.
If you gave me one wish
I would slow one down,
not forever,
just for eternity.
On the morning of eternity
I’ll walk the coastal path
with our dog.
As the sun dances off diamond crests,
colour emerging from every thing.
When he sees a gull
he’ll lope across the rocks.
Surer footed than I will ever be.
What should I make of it
that my faith fails where his runs deep?
I may think,
or other such contemplations.
As the sun brims us both with life
we’ll return home.
I’ll make you tea while you sleep,
your dreams returning to earth.
I’ll pour everything into that tea.
Later you’ll ask where the morning goes.
Don’t worry today is eternal I might say.
It doesn’t feel any other way
Yet afternoon arrives with an easy stroke,
the water forms all around you
like memory,
the sun reads my book,
like memory.
I’ll hope: hold still hold still
hold this time,
this time for all time.
There’s a place right on the med,
we’ll eat what they catch
with an Albariño clear and blessed.
The walk back a dance to cicadas.
As the door opens
I’ll wonder momentarily
have I asked you before?
For this wish?
For this time?
You’ll take my hand,
still warm.
And we’ll let go of the days
one by one.
One day, perhaps soon, perhaps not, we will understand time is not linear and we can feel the light and love of any of our perfect days again whenever we like. The illusion of time is persuasive, and persistent..
I liked the first half of the poem especially.