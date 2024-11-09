Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Disguise How much fun would it be to need a disguise? False beard, dye your hair, walk with a limp Police carrying pictures of the old you Innocent of any crime Scanning train carriages, airport lounges After a while the limp is hard to shake The beard grows in your hair greys You start to recognise yourself in barroom mirrors, dark windows Familiar gait, no memory of the man before