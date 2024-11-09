Disguise How much fun would it be to need a disguise? False beard, dye your hair, walk with a limp Police carrying pictures of the old you Innocent of any crime Scanning train carriages, airport lounges After a while the limp is hard to shake The beard grows in your hair greys You start to recognise yourself in barroom mirrors, dark windows Familiar gait, no memory of the man before
Nice! Voluntary and involuntary transitions.......
I think the best disguise is to be invisible to the powers that be, by being below the radar. But that's pretty hard to achieve these days. Next best is to change one's name by deed-poll (quite easy to do in the U.K), and then move to another country.