Hubris The only habitable planet the last solar system in the universe. Even with the mass of all history behind it is a peaceful place of precise poets, book writers like intent insects. Where occasional weather paints clouds of every formation. Small children dust innocence like flour before pastry. Seas fold with an intense memory for lost animals or lovers with hearts like keys turning. Playwrights wring the human condition from small stages, rapt actors, imaginations. Hosts of congregations are built carefully with the delicate mortar of forgiveness. Harmonies like winds, waves, arias resonate through streets, audiences, colonnades. The last solar system lights colour strewn meadows to the tune of dancing bees, to the rhythm of birds. Requiring no reason to be save the purest arc of flight and the necessity of parenthood. Trees live in small increments worn to fit the landscape. Whales washed in moonlight sing deep complications, free to listen. Mist stretches from antler to antler, in northern reaches stags dream of blessed skies. While massed herds sweep plains at the equator. Wildebeest plead for time for birthing grounds with predators all lazy waiting. Animals adapted to cold breathe whispers. A lone wolf lopes out of its own mystery tight to the hillside, soundless. Cook fires sparkle a haven for eyes at dusk as the night creatures repeat their questions. And in the deep deep south silence like an antidote. What would we do arriving there for the first time How long before the bombs start to fall.