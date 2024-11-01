Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Sparks Gotta remain optimistic But I’m down to the sparks from my shoes As my heels catch the kerb on the gutter I look for Oscar’s stars Just for a moment I wonder is there another audience My entangled twin On a planet light years away Watching the same time Do they have luck there And empty pockets Does he whistle into cold mornings And dance alone at 5am Skipping the stones of lost love across a silent city