The Music of a Deaf Planet Together we cruise boulevards, roof down, searching for truth. Just a few signs, something we recognise. They say we should stop, join the game, but it’s late, and we are untethered - from language, from moving cursors. We remember only the sound, not like words, tame or twisted. More like waves, like harmonies. Now we roll slowly in silence, listening, conscious, our ears keen. Sometimes that’s all you can do — God leaves you to decide, all light and careful absence, while you drive — Seeking the music of a deaf planet.