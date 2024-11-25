Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Interference If I stand on an empty beach and angle my head just so It’s possible to tune out some of the interference The sawing legs of the glass algorithm recede Somewhere far out amongst the waves, a faint melody I think someone is trying to get through He speaks in music Or sometimes light I’m trying next in a mountain forest To see if I can get more clues out there The reception seems better If you leave everything behind Worries are quite hard to prise off If often feels like we’re made of them You think I daren’t pull on this thread The whole thing might fall apart Then you do And the opposite happens I’m getting lighter Sometimes I levitate You’re the first person I’ve told When everyone else is wearing a weighted belt Like a diver I don’t want to sound crazy In a heavy world the lightest man gets tied down You can’t be too careful Anyways I was floating just a few inches above the sand yesterday And I think I heard something Like a choir whispering It sounded like You can’t make it alone