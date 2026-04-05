Semana Santa
I’m sat on steps,
a wall at my back,
a blessing of incense
clouds the square.
The memories of the city
lie in the fading ochre,
the grain of the plaster,
the deep streets.
Half a dozen Costaleros
stride by. Proud headbands,
cigarette smoke halos,
their work done.
I can feel my body
drawn into the stone.
I hear the Saeta,
the clack of the matraca.
Without thinking
I know something new.
As part of me merges
into the Palomera limestone.
I whisper a prayer
for the next pilgrim,
may this peace, my peace,
be yours.
The night presses
against a silent clock
and we leave the past
for the city to hold.