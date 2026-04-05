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Semana Santa I’m sat on steps, a wall at my back, a blessing of incense clouds the square. The memories of the city lie in the fading ochre, the grain of the plaster, the deep streets. Half a dozen Costaleros stride by. Proud headbands, cigarette smoke halos, their work done. I can feel my body drawn into the stone. I hear the Saeta, the clack of the matraca. Without thinking I know something new. As part of me merges into the Palomera limestone. I whisper a prayer for the next pilgrim, may this peace, my peace, be yours. The night presses against a silent clock and we leave the past for the city to hold.