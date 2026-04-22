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The Camaraderie of Hobos Hobo symbols, an underground language: Kind woman, tell pitiful story. Doctor here, won’t charge. Lines etched in wood. We aspire To such transparency. Trying to torch our hands, palms over the jungle fire. Veins visible. And then our refrain for the next wayfarer: Kind woman listen to the scratches on your gate. Heal my words without charge.