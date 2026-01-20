Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Trip to the Prado It’s too much. You tell me this about half way around. We should just look at one painting, I suggest. Later, over cocktails. Mine, a smoky old fashioned delivered like a hesitant volcano. Yours, a margarita. I see you relish the salt. We talk of Caravaggio. Apparently the one in Rome is more dramatic. I’m showing off. I’m still thinking about David’s feet. You reply. Just a boy. I see you dissolve one salt crystal with your tongue. He painted himself as Goliath in later versions. Was he trying to dissolve or absolve himself, I muse. I sip the sweet bourbon as I talk. That’s as good as it gets, I conclude. Yes, you say, tilting the stem of your glass. But can you imagine being there.