Trip to the Prado
It’s too much.
You tell me this about half way around.
We should just look at one painting,
I suggest.
Later, over cocktails.
Mine, a smoky old fashioned
delivered like a hesitant volcano.
Yours, a margarita.
I see you relish the salt.
We talk of Caravaggio.
Apparently the one in Rome is more dramatic.
I’m showing off.
I’m still thinking about David’s feet.
You reply.
Just a boy.
I see you dissolve one salt crystal with your tongue.
He painted himself as Goliath
in later versions.
Was he trying to dissolve or absolve himself,
I muse.
I sip the sweet bourbon as I talk.
That’s as good as it gets,
I conclude.
Yes, you say,
tilting the stem of your glass.
But can you imagine being there.
Caravaggio 🥰