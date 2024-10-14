THE ZOMBIE TRANCE

Was Posted on October 11, 2024by Paul Cudenec on his excellent winter oak site. The piece was written in the main at my farm on the top of a mountain in Serbia. There’s not much signal up there, we have to drive down to speak to the kids, so it is possible to disconnect from technology and start to remember. What we remember saves us.

by Mike Driver

Without free thought free speech is worthless – George Cooper

Was the ‘Covid’ period a mass conversion event?

I thought I was done with writing about the events of the last 4 years. The ‘plandemic’ or ‘convid’ had taken up sufficient of my thinking time. I’m now certain there was no pandemic, no novel virus, whatever happened can be explained by iatrogenics and psychogenic effects. A mass hysteria.

At the same time, I have become more and more disturbed by what I have been calling the ‘zombie trance’. There’s something missing from vast swathes of the population, something that used to be just behind the eyes, call it understanding, discernment, awareness, empathy, it’s like someone turned a switch off. We’re surrounded by soulless beings. And I got to thinking, could these two phenomena be linked? Have I missed what the entire point of the ‘convid’ period was? Have we all been played?

Was Covid a mass conversion event? Have we been through a transition experience, the exact nature of which has been hidden from us? Have the vast majority of people in the west been indoctrinated into a cult?

Those of us who instinctively recoiled from the lockdown and vaccine nonsense from the beginning have burnt way too many hours considering the question of what ‘they’ are trying to do. From population control to a reduction in civil liberties, and everything in between, an awful lot of ink has been spilled in the alternative media.

We suspected the psychological conditioning was to persuade people to comply with restrictions, to submit to ‘vaccinations’, but perhaps there was a much bigger game in town: permanent compliance.

No one who’s in a cult ever realises they’re in a cult.

Think about the utterly nonsensical, ridiculous and downright dangerous ideas people are accepting without a moment of contemplation. Here’s just a few to consider:

The blatant switch-out of Biden for Harris. In what sort of upside-down world is this democracy? She couldn’t get arrested in the primaries, can barely string a sentence together and is clearly drunk most of the time. Who can blame her?

Rishi Sunak taking the most obvious dive since Sonny Liston. He literally lost the election on purpose. Yet here we are – Starmer has a 200 plus seat majority having received votes from only slightly more than 20% of the electorate. Using that mandate to impose the most radical political agenda in history. And nobody bats an eyelid either side of the Atlantic. It’s clearly batshit.

The totally inverted, perverted, illogical, biological insanity of the trans movement. Where did the trans people come from? We know there weren’t any trans children back in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s because there were armies of child psychologists asking tens of thousands of kids every conceivable question in survey after survey. It never came up once. And yet here we are removing children from their parents and violating them in the name of an ideology that we know (through the work of Jennifer Bilek) has been perpetrated by a small number of insane billionaires. Just a few short years ago we all knew what a woman was. Now a man can declare himself as such as if by magic. There isn’t a civilisation in history that has come up with a more batshit idea and yet now we have great congregations of supposedly serious people arguing the ridiculous. The Aztecs have nothing on us. It’s batshit. All completely batshit.

Thirty-five years ago, millions of people took to the streets to protest the Iraq war, where are they now? Alistair Campbell, one of the architects of a slaughter which resulted in the deaths of millions of children, is now the host of a jovial political podcast. All the while we shovel money through every orifice of the grubby, coke snorting, money launderer in Ukraine. Most of which washes back to our shores in the form of illegal drugs. Now we know why Kosovo was so important. Where’s the protests? Where did the peace people go? Does anyone care about peace anymore?

I could go on. Entire populations subjugating themselves to unelected transnational organisations. The middle class facilitating the greatest wealth transfer in history from themselves to the billionaire class. Half the planet seduced into an addiction to screen-based technology, the glass vampire, its hollow incisors sucking the life from humanity 24/7, 365 days of the year. A pharmaceutical industry grown obese, force-feeding more and more drugs to counteract the side effects of the ineffectual crap they sold us in the first place. Yet question any of these self-evident facts and you’ll see the zombie trance descend, and the zombie dance ensue. ‘Bigot’, ‘fascist’, ‘transphobe’, ‘conspiracy theorist’, ‘far right’ they parrot ad infinitum. Why the repetition? Why the repetition?

I postulate that in order to enslave a population you need to break two connections. The first to what Iain McGilchrist refers to as your right hemisphere, Darren Allen as your unself and many religions as the connection to your spirit or soul. It is the you beyond words, it is your intuition, your instincts. The you found in music, art, dance, poetry and love. The you that defies categorisation, the you that lies beyond intelligence, reason or science. The you that came from the great silence and will return there. The second is to God (or nature if you prefer). Once you break these two connections you have a programmable mass.

So how did they do it? The same techniques used by travelling ‘healers’ in marquees across the mid-west, by evangelical hucksters on television since the 1960’s, by Darren Brown and other stage hypnotists, by mediums and spiritualists up and down the country, by salespeople ever since the snake sold the apple to Eve and by every cult leader there has ever been. The difference now is the hypnotist can reach everyone via the internet.

So how does Indoctrination work? The classic model is described by RJ Lifton in his paper ‘Thought Reform’. He identifies eight elements that bring about a total change in personality during the indoctrination period. Stop me if any of this sounds familiar:

control of the situation (environment) – a rigid structuring of the environment in which communication is regulated, and access to information is strictly controlled. Sound a lot like lockdown to anyone else? mystical manipulation – the usage of a planned or arranged “spontaneous”, “immediate” situation to give it a meaning that is beneficial to manipulators. The emergence of a ‘deadly novel virus’ for instance? the requirement of “purity” – a sharp dividing of the world into “clean” and “impure”, “good” and “bad”, to position the totalitarian sect as “good” and “clean”, and everything that is outside it as “bad” and “dirty”. The lockdown zealots vs the sceptics, the vaccinated vs unvaccinated? cult of confession – the requirement of never-ending confession and intimate acknowledgments. You have to Instagram that trip to the vaccination centre, pronouns in your bio, etc. “Holy Science” – the announcement of their own dogma as absolute, complete and eternal Truth, and any other information that contradicts this “absolute truth” as false. This one is almost too good, remember deranged Jacinda Ardern claiming to be ’your single source of truth’ and Fauci describing himself as ‘the science’? language loaded with cult meaning – the creation of a special clichéd dictionary of intra-group communication in order to eliminate the very foundation for independent and critical thinking – ‘build back better’ ‘new normal’ ‘double jabbed’; the entire woke dictionary – equity, inclusion, diversity, trans, etc doctrine is more important than the personality – there was no personality in lockdown just a Borg-like hive mind repeating the doctrines over and over – ‘stay home, save lives’ etc separation of existence – members of the group have the right to life and existence, the rest don’t have it, i.e. “the end justifies any means”. Including denying medical treatment to the unvaccinated, the stigmatisation of deplorables, the disposable lives in Ukraine, Gaza and the Sahel region of Africa.

The mechanisms of psychological manipulation used during the Covid period are the same as those used by religious cults. These are the clues you’re in a cult conversion situation:

Monologicality – only the approved source of information is acceptable, there’s a ban on critical thinking, any expression of doubt about the doctrine of the cult is viciously suppressed.

Isolation – participants are cut off from the outside world, the controllers constantly reminding participants to keep to the rules. Obey the dogma. The template for the lockdown period.

Counter Argumentation – adherents are given pre-prepared counter arguments to possible objections. The press performed this role throughout the ‘plandemic’ period.

Verbal Manipulation – the frequent repetition of meaningless phrases that form a religious-like ritual. Neuro linguistic programming that dramatically reduces perception and criticality. As I asked earlier. Why the repetition? Why the repetition?

Uncertainty – constant tension, inability to plan, complex rules that are difficult to follow. Constant threats of harsher punishments. The ever-changing rules of lockdown reinforced by repeated shocks, as we are bombarded with one manufactured crisis after another.

Mythology – the instrumentalisation of the good vs evil mythology that exists in people’s minds. Making every decision binary leads to susceptibility. The removal of analogue nuance makes digital programming much easier.

Mimicry – you don’t realise you’re joining a cult; at the beginning it looks like something else. A public health lockdown perhaps.

Emotionality – a traumatised person is easier to indoctrinate. Where cults used to have to search for the emotionally vulnerable, the Covid cult just traumatised the entire planet. As the professional hypnotist Dick Sutphen says in his article The Battle for your Mind: “Cults work on the emotions of an individual or group until they reach intense levels of anger, fear, excitement, or nervous tension. The progressive result of this mental condition is to impair judgment and increase suggestibility. The more this condition can be maintained or intensified, the more it compounds. Once catharsis is reached, mental takeover is complete”. Catharsis was the injection. Once the needle pierced the skin, the visceral release of emotion completed the conversion process.

Collectivism – the laws of collective psychology or mass formation psychosis, which I have some issues with, but will do as shorthand here. Group effects are faster and have longer lasting impacts with a loss of individuality.

It is my suggestion that the Covid period was a mass conversion event that broke the connection between the population and their individuated selves. The parallels between the indoctrination techniques used to initiate participants into a cult and the events of the last four years are too numerous and too exact to be coincidence. This conversion is continually reinforced using repeated trauma to the extent that the mind has no space to process events. Constant shocks maintain the disassociation enabling susceptibility and compliance. We lurch from one crisis to another – wars, child murders, child murderers, shootings, horror beyond belief, creating population mass functioning in a zombie-like dissociative trance. In this trance these poor unfortunates can be imprinted with bizarre behaviour patterns and convinced of almost anything. The evidence is all around us:

The middle-class corporate drone digging his own grave, chanting company slogans as he shovels.

The blue haired tattooed nose-ring rich kid, sacrificing her own fertility to the goddess of entitlement.

The baying Trump supporter pledging fealty to the king of lockdowns and warp speed vaccines.

The high priests of the mainstream media broadcasting lie after lie.

The modern culture addict jonesing for Taylor or Oasis tickets.

The laptop jockey sucking down corporate coffee-flavoured milk while permanently connected to the hive mind.

The phone scroller, eyes permanently locked into the abyss.

The gleaming Instagrammed money whores in Dubai or Marbella desperate to turn another trick.

The so-called resistance on twitter, high on the algorithm delivered by a system they secretly adore.

Diversity warriors imposing their rigid intolerance on anyone who doesn’t want to listen.

So called leftists weaponizing compassion to enable the killing of as many brown and Slavic people as possible.

Middle aged utopian progressives clutching their atheistic pop philosophies tighter than any born-again Christian.

The same liberal progressives participating in satanic ritual and industrial-level child sacrifice.

Celebrity culture consumers lobotomising themselves by living vicariously through the tawdry lives of intellectual pygmies with plastic faces.

Stakeholder fascists celebrating the incestuous union of the state and the corporate.

Embryo-freezing career women making a Faustian bargain with the corporate devil and getting nothing in return.

Violent hordes of cultureless, misogynist racists chanting football slogans across Europe.

Owners of vegan cats, parents of trans children.

Middle class parents handing responsibility for their children to the state.

Social media addicts lost in the glass circle of hell.

Phone freaks mitigating every experience through a screen.

Environmentalists entirely divorced from nature.

Choose your favourite Zombies and add them to the list. There’s a minority school of thought within the resistance movement that somehow these people deserve their fate. I categorically refute that. We must stage an intervention. They are victims of a complex and carefully planned indoctrination.

The most painful lesson of this mass conversion event is how easy it was. How ready people were to give away their power. We looked on incredulous as what Eric Hoffer calls the ‘true believers’ multiplied geometrically in a matter of days. Hoffer, in his book The True Believer, goes on to say “They are joiners and followers, people who want to give away their power. They look for answers, meaning and enlightenment outside themselves”. He continues: “True believers are not intent on bolstering and advancing a cherished self, but are those craving to be rid of an unwanted self. They are followers, not because of a desire for self-advancement, but because it can satisfy their desire for self-renunciation. They can easily be moulded into fanatics”. Fanatics or Zombies, Eric.

How do we deprogram people who wanted to be rid of the responsibility to themselves? How do we recover the humanity in people who would rather be transhuman? How do we communicate with a population that has lost the fundamental qualities of self-determination and self-preservation? How do we reach people who are prepared to march to the top of a mountain and sacrifice themselves in order to board an alien spaceship? These questions are keeping me awake at night as I watch society destroy itself at remarkable speed. What is the answer? My gut feeling is hidden in the final clue that you may be in a cult conversion situation – all communication is entirely humourless. Is humour the only answer to the sheer ridiculousness of it all? I suspect it is. Cults seem to fear it. Perhaps this is the Northerners’ solution to every problem but is the way out ridicule? They certainly deserve nothing more.

Love and grace find their outlet in the celebration of life. This cult only celebrates death. We must celebrate life.

One final thought as Winter Oak is the site for those of the anarchist persuasion: in the broad spectrum of potential human organisation is a cult at one end and anarchy at the other? It’s an interesting speculation