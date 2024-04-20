Until everything is continuous
What is Propaganda?
This article was published on the excellent Winter Oak site on 19/04/2024. I wanted to get the line ‘something like a memory not made yet’ into a…
Apr 20
Michael Driver
6
March 2024
The Carousel
Published on 23rd December 2023 The Carousel is the first piece for Paul Cudenec’s excellent Winter Oak site https://winteroak.org.uk highly…
Mar 14
Michael Driver
12
5
On the Duty of Commercial Disobedience or Boycott the Multinationals
This piece first appeared in TCW as Boycott the multinationals – the revolution starts here on 3rd February 2023 and is the last to be published in TCW…
Mar 14
Michael Driver
6
Reckless Conformity 2
First published as Mavericks, unite against the madness in TCW on 22nd August 2022, I revert to the original heading Reckless Conformity 2. The article…
Mar 13
Michael Driver
2
Optimism is the only sane response to Davos
This article appeared in TCW under the original heading Optimism is the only sane response to Davos on 24th May 22022. I wrote this piece primarily to…
Mar 13
Michael Driver
45
27
A Godless Faith
First published titled Quo vadis? Faith is at a crossroads as the Great Reset looms in TCW on 20th December 2021 and effectively the only ‘commissioned…
Mar 11
Michael Driver
Carpe Diem Syndrome
Originally published as We’ve been fooled so now we’re Carpeing the Diem in TCW on the 18th October 2021. After the second lockdown there was a palpable…
Mar 11
Michael Driver
1
Hubris and Humility or How to Live in an Uncertain Universe
Originally published in TCW as How to Live in an Uncertain Universe on 21st August 2021 this piece was written in response to a request to ‘send us…
Mar 10
Michael Driver
3
Reckless Conformity
Originally published as The Real Pandemic is Everyone Doing as They are Told on 29th July 2021 in TCW. I hated the tittle change at the time but what do…
Mar 10
Michael Driver
2
Child Sacrifice and Deception in the Time of the Covidians
Originally published in TCW on 11th June 2021 with the original title Child Sacrifice and Deception in the Time of the Covidians. It’s easy to forget…
Mar 9
Michael Driver
1
On Freedom
Originally published in The Conservative Woman or TCW as it is now known on 21st April 2021 with the heading God Save Us From Bill Gates as opposed to…
Mar 9
Michael Driver
1
The Model Trap
This was originally published by Spiked on 08th October 2020 under the heading Britain is Trapped by Failed models. I didn’t love the edit so here it is…
Mar 9
Michael Driver
1
